"Feeling proud after playing cop role": Shilpa Shetty Kundra in 'Indian Police Force'

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is extremely happy as she received the opportunity to play a cop in Rohit Shetty's digital show 'Indian Police Force'.

Ahead of the global premiere of the highly anticipated Amazon Original series 'Indian Police Force', Prime Video and Rohit Shetty Picturez honoured the Delhi Police Officers at a special evening 'Indian Police Ko Salaam' in the capital city celebrating 75 years of Indian Police Service.

During the event, Shilpa said, "I have played several characters but today I am feeling very proud after playing this specific role. Playing characters is different from portraying real-life heroes is a different game. Rohit Ji (Rohit Shetty) is the master of that game. I am very happy that it's an ode to the Indian police force. And I am glad that I am part of it."

For an event, Shilpa was seen all decked in a beautiful black-grey saree that she paired with a black turtleneck sweater and matching overcoat. She also wore matching gloves to stay warm in this cold weather of Delhi.

Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the role of Vikram Bakshi in the series said, "It has been an absolute honour to wear the uniform. Indian Police Service is a service for the country on the grassroots level."

The event was held at the historic National Police Memorial in the presence of Sanjay Arora, Police Commissioner of Delhi and Ritu Arora, President Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), Delhi who served as the chief guests.

The special event commenced with an enchanting musical performance by the Delhi Police Band on patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo captivating the audience. The audience also witnessed a magical sand act by renowned sand artist Rahul Arya vividly portraying various facets of the Delhi Police Force's duties, dynamically capturing moments of bravery, solidarity, and compassion in their daily service. The cast and creator also engaged in an insightful interaction with the Delhi police officers.

'Indian Police Force' team also showcased the trailer at the event.

The trailer showcases a tense voyage through several cityscapes, with each frame intensifying the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that eventually ends in devastating bursts.

It begins with an explosion, followed by a conversation from one of the cops claiming that the incident "isn't an attack on a market, but on our courage and commitment," motivating fellow officers to quickly conclude the case.

"We don't play games; the Delhi police ends the game," states SP Kabir Malik IPS (Sidharth Malhotra), which is echoed by a thunderous "yes sir!" from his subordinates echoing around the police headquarters.

Despite their strong motivation, the trio of Kabir, Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), and Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) struggle to identify the perpetrators, adding to the Delhi Police's difficulties. Meanwhile, disagreements among team members exacerbate the problem. But don't worry; the resolute cops refuse to back down and are ready to face the obstacles straight on.

Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

The seven-episode action-packed series, 'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor