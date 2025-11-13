"Feeling Truly Humbled and Overwhelmed by All the Love and Appreciation: Rathnavelu on the Success of Chikiri Chikiri from Peddi"

With anticipation soaring high for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi, the excitement surrounding its first single, Chikiri Chikiri, has reached a fever pitch. The song didn’t just trend, it exploded, racking up an astonishing 46 million views within 24 hours and becoming one of the most viewed and liked tracks of the year. The true magic unfolded in Hyderabad when the track was performed live at A.R. Rahman’s concert. While the song continues to receive tremendous love from all across, cinematographer Rathnavelu is overwhelmed by the response.

One of India’s top cinematographers, Rathnavelu, the man behind the brilliant visuals in the recently released song Chikiri Chikiri from Peddi, has now penned a heartfelt post expressing gratitude for all the love and appreciation coming his way from fans and audiences. Taking to social media, he shared a few glimpses from the song and wrote –"Feeling truly humbled and overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation coming my way. Thank you each and everyone for embracing #chikirichikiri and the visuals with such warmth. Your support means a lot.❤❤❤ #peddi@alwaysramcharan @buchibabu_sana @janhvikapoor @arrahman @rathnaveludop @alwaysjani #navin Nooli @kollaavinash @vriddhicinemasa"

Composed by the celebrated A.R. Rahman, the song blends earthy rhythms with soul-stirring melodies, perfectly matching the film’s rooted storytelling style. The vocals, choreography, and overall visual treatment of Chikiri have been widely praised for their freshness and cultural connection.

The success of Chikiri is being seen as a strong indicator of the film’s massive appeal and growing anticipation. With expectations now higher than ever, Peddi is already being hailed as one of the most exciting releases of the year.

Peddi, directed by Uppena filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, is touted to be a rustic emotional drama, marking one of Ram Charan’s most intense roles to date. The film has already built strong anticipation due to its scale, cast, and Rahman’s musical involvement.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on 27th March 2026.