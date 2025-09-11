"Feels amazing": Vishal Jethwa on TIFF screening of 'Homebound'

Toronto [Canada], September 11 : Actor Vishal Jethwa is currently at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the screening of his film 'Homebound'.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, 'Homebound' also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Excited to be at TIFF, Vishal in a press note said, "It feels amazing to be in the spotlight for 'Homebound'. Cannes gave us an overwhelming response, and I feel truly grateful for the love and appreciation we received there. To now be heading to Toronto is a dream. I'm enjoying every bit of this global attention."

"I really hope the audience at TIFF embraces the film with the same warmth. This journey has been both humbling and inspiring, and I can't wait for more people to experience the world of Homebound," he added.

'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together. Earlier this year, the film was screened at Cannes as well.

