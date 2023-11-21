"Feels like a dream": Vir Das on winning his first Emmy

Vir Das along with Derry Girls season 3 won the International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023 on Tuesday (Monday night in the US). This marked Vir’s second International Emmy nomination. The comedian and actor won the award for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing, making him the first Indian comedian to achieve this feat.

Post his victory, Das in a statement said, “ I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy Landing: This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das: Landing.This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for indian comedy and for the community of artists at large.”

A day ahead of the award ceremony, Vir Das posted a clip in which he said that 'the day he was called a terrorist, he was nominated for the International Emmy Awards. He wrote, "The universe is a full circle. So just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you (sic)."