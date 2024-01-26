"Feels like Diwali..." : Humorist Jagdish Trivedi on being chosen for Padma Shri

Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], January 26 : On being conferred with the country's fourth-highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, humorist Jagdish Trivedi said his entire family celebrated his achievement after receiving word of it.

Speaking toon Friday, the humour artiste said, "Not just me but my entire family was delighted after receiving the news. It feels like Diwali as there is a celebratory ambience at home with all my family members, friends, relatives and well-wishers around me. This is my third Diwali after the main celebrations last year and the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. We all are very happy with the honour."

An 86-year-old danceuse from Bargarh district who took her art to the world and found fame and adulation, Bhagabat Padhan was also chosen for Padma Shri.

A native of Kumbhari village in the Bargarh district of Gujarat, he said he was overjoyed after learning that he had been picked for the country's fourth-highest civilian honour.

He is renowned globally as an exponent of Odisha's ancient folk art Shad.

Speaking toon Friday, he said learned the dance form in childhood and dedicated his life to promoting, propagating and preserving it over five decades.

He was instrumental in taking this dance form, which is tied intrinsically to the temple tradition, beyond the four walls of a shrine to a global audience and giving it a unique identity.

A spiritual leader from Tripura, Chitta Maharaj of Santikali Ashram was also named for a Padma award along with Chakma Loin loom Shawl Weaver Smriti Rekha Chakma.

They will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a special event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan later this year.

Chitta Maharaj was chosen for the Padma Shri in the category of 'Others Spiritualism' while Smriti Rekha Chakma will receive the honour in the category of Art (Textile-waving-Loinloom).

Chitra Maharaj has been transforming many lives across tribal communities through spiritualism and taking education to their households.

Chakma has been using eco-friendly vegetable diet cotton threads to come up with traditional designs while also promoting natural dyes.

She also runs a socio-cultural organisation, which imparts training to rural women in the art of weaving while also empowering them.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha congratulated both the recipients.

