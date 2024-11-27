"Feels like homecoming...": Director Tushar Hirandani on returning to IFFI with 'Srikanth'

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Director Tushar Hirandani attended the special screening of his biopic 'Srikanth' at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The movie tells the inspiring story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

This is Hirandani's second time being part of IFFI, and the director shared his excitement about returning to the prestigious event.

Speaking to the media, Hirandani recalled his first film, 'Saand Ki Aankh', which was the opening film at IFFI during the pandemic.

He said, "So this is not the first time that I've come to IFFI. This is the second film that I've directed. My first film, in fact, was 'Saand Ki Aankh'. It was the opening film at IFFI at the Paranorma. Now, this time again, I've been selected in IFFI. It's great. It's great to come back home. It feels like homecoming again. And that was during the covid time. So after the Covid 'Saand Ki Aankh' was the first to premiere on IFFI on the opening film. And now we are again back. So it feels great," he said.

"Yes, like you said, it's already done. Well, it's already released, but it's great fun to see with this audience because this is this is an audience, which is movie-loving audience. They love movies. They come for the festival because they love films. So it's great to see films. You get a better reaction when you see films with people who really love cinema," he added.

When asked about future projects and whether he plans to make more biopics, Hirandani shared, "Yeah, a lot of biopics coming, but you'll have to wait and watch. I'm writing at the moment, so let's see."

In 'Srikanth', RajKummar Rao portrays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, a role that has been widely appreciated by both audiences and critics.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

