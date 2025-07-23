"Feels surreal": 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' star Rajesh Kumar on starting second innings with Saiyaara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Actor Rajesh Kumar, best known for 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,' has made a stellar comeback to acting with 'Saiyaara.'

Rajesh is seen as Aneet Padda's on-screen father in the Mohit Suri film.

Speaking to ANI, the actor expressed gratitude over embarking on his second innings as he shared, "It feels surreal. For me individually, I have begun a second innings in film. There is gratitude for the fact that I have been a part of the biggest blockbuster one can expect in life. I still can't believe it. Every character is getting noticed. Individual performances are being observed and have received praise."

Noting that the whole approach of making the film was "inclusive," Rajesh added, "Everyone was working towards the film. Whatever we did, it was all for Mohit Suri's vision. The numbers, the shows, and the love have proven it."

The actor also emphasised that 'Saiyaara' has created an ecosystem for everyone to rely on, adding that the influence is present almost everywhere.

"What can be a better way for Bollywood to leave an impact - on the audiences and even on the local economy," he continued.

In response to the craze among audiences in cinema halls, Rajesh drew parallels between generations and their reactions to films.

"Every generation outpours their love for that one particular film. If I tell my kid about Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, he won't be able to relate to it. Aashiqui had a generation, and similarly, Saiyaara has got a generation. So, films are made on the expectations of the generation," the actor said.

He explained that the film has turned out to be relatable as the concept is "believable and humane."

Rajesh also went on to describe his experience in 'Saiyaara' as a "dream come true" moment, with the involvement of YRF, debutant actors, and such a big team.

"When I was in the industry back then, I did only 2-3 films. In my age bracket, there is a requirement for characters like mine. So, I think my placement in the second innings has been done perfectly. I am exploring all the dimensions and I am getting different roles," he said.

During the conversation, the actor also dropped hints about his upcoming films with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Amit Rai.

Nonetheless, 'Saiyaara,' which released on July 18, has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

