"Felt humbled and travelled back in time": Randeep Hooda visits Veer Savarkar birthplace

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : Actor Randeep Hooda, on Friday visited the birthplace of Veer Savarkar in Bhagur, Nashik. He also paid homage to India's unsung hero.

Randeep shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote a long note, "Visiting the birthplace of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar, whose life and story always shrouded by mystery, suspicion and controversy, first by the British and then after independence by Indian politicians and yet who doesn't give up, keeps fighting by hook or by crook, keeps inspiring and influencing revolutionaries, keeps being relevant decades after he's gone."

He added, "One soaks in the energy of this place, where sacrifices and courage were rewarded with Kaala Paani and omission from glory, where the seeds of India's first secret society were planted by the brothers with the last name ...Savarkar Vande Mataram!"

"P.S: Felt humbled and travelled back in time. They have sold over a lakh books since the movie was released. More people should come and visit the #VeerSavarkar smarak at Shivaji chowk Bhagur, Nashik," he concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5YKsXjSwK7/?img_index=7

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has amassed a worldwide gross of 23.8 Cr, solidifying its status as a cinematic triumph.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

