"Felt like this essence of a little kid again": Lindsay Lohan on 'Freaky Friday 2'

Washington [US], July 2 : Actor and singer-songwriter Lindsay Lohan spoke up about feeling like "a little kid again" when she returned to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, for 'Freaky Friday 2', which is a sequel to her 2003 family comedy, reported Deadline.

"Jamie Lee Curtis and I have stayed in touch over the years," she said. "You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you're really close with? If you cannot see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it's like you never separated," she added.

"I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that's not just Freaky Friday for me. That's The Parent Trap, that's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, that's Herbie. It's so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again," shared Lohan.

She said, "I'm so grateful for every moment of it. Every second... I'm going to, like, get emotional. It's a great experience."

In the adaptation of the 1976 Disney classic (based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 book), Lohan played Anna Coleman, while Curtis played Tess Coleman, Anna's mother. When the mother and daughter open an enchanted fortune cookie, they end up experiencing a day in each other's life.

After years of anticipation that the two might reconvene for a sequel, Lohan and Curtis began filming this month with a photo shoot in front of their neighbouring dressing room trailers.

"We're back!" she captioned a behind-the-scenes video, as Disney announced, "The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production."

The sequel, written by Jordan Weiss and directed by Nisha Ganatra, finds Anna all grown up with her own kid, as well as prepared to take on a stepdaughter with her new marriage. With her new family dynamic, a new type of body exchange will occur.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Manny Jacinto have been cast in the sequel, along with returning cast members Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao, reported Deadline.

