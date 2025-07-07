"Felt truly special accepting this recognition..." : Gurmeet Choudhary on getting Bihar Gaurav Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Actor Gurmeet Choudhary was recently honoured with the Bihar Gaurav Award in Patna.

The award was presented to him by Cabinet Minister and former actor Chirag Paswan, along with the Governor of Bihar, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan.

The actor, who belongs to Bihar, shared his happiness on Instagram with a video.

Along with the video, Gurmeet added a note thanking the organisers and praising Chirag Paswan for his humility and energy, calling the whole experience truly "inspiring."

"Chirag bhai, I'm truly your fan your humility and energy is inspiring. Was honoured to be in Patna for the 79th birth anniversary of Padma Bhushan Late Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, celebrated as Bihar Asmita Divas. Proud to be part of this special event where inspiring individuals were honoured with the Bihar Gaurav Award..Thank you for the acknowledgment and love," read his post.

Earlier, the actor also posted photos from the ceremony and expressed how much the award meant to him. He described it as a proud moment to be recognised in his home state.

"Honoured to receive the Bihar Gaurav Award from Chirag Paswan ji @ichiragpaswan and The Governor of Bihar shri Arif Mohammed khan ji in my home state. Felt truly special accepting this recognition. Also got to know about the incredible work being done by the @bito_world_offical Association truly inspiring! Happy to see BITO working so diligently for the growth of Bihar and the welfare of its people. Thank you to everyone who made this moment memorable.

Forever a proud Bihari," read his post.

Gurmeet Choudhary became popular for his role as Lord Rama in the TV show Ramayan. He also gained fame through shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah. He was the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5 and was also seen in Nach Baliye 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He later made his Bollywood debut with the film Khamoshiyan.

Up next, Gurmeet will appear in the show Pati Patni Aur Panga, alongside his wife Debina Bonnerjee. The show will be hosted by actor Sonali Bendre.

