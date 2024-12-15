"Felt very manly and it bothered me...": Alicia Kaur on her breast surgery journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] India, December 15 : Mumbai-based supermodel Alicia Kaur, who has Australian roots, has emerged as a prominent figure in the Indian fashion scene. Known for her appearances at major events, including Lakme Fashion Week, Alicia recently opened up about undergoing breast augmentation surgery last year, sharing her personal journey of self-acceptance.

In a conversation with ANI, Alicia revealed that her decision stemmed from "personal insecurities" about her body. She explained how the surgery made her feel more aligned with her perception of femininity.

"I recently shared my breast surgery on social media. There are a bunch of stories on my Instagram. It was a decision driven by personal insecurity. I come from a sports background, so I have a muscular physique, which I don't have to work hard to maintain. For me, being a woman also meant having curves. I wasn't comfortable with my body. Every day, I'd look in the mirror and feel less womanly and more masculine, which bothered me for years," Alicia said.

"All of a sudden, I felt like a woman. It's hard to explain, but I'm so happy with what I did. Initially, everyone was worried, telling me not to go too big as it might look fake, but I think the results are very natural," she added.

Alicia admitted that she had been contemplating the procedure for years, consulting multiple doctors before making her decision.

"I consulted doctor after doctor for many years, questioning myselfshould I do this? Shouldn't I? I admired women with beautiful figures and full breasts. While I thought I had a great figure, I wanted to feel a bit fuller. That's all it was. But it's important to know when enough is enough and to set boundaries," she shared.

The supermodel also spoke about undergoing minor cosmetic procedures, including Botox, to address a facial imbalance caused by a sports-related injury.

"I've had a little bit of Botox on my nose and eyebrow because one of my eyes sinks slightly. My doctor advised against doing anything more on my face. I haven't had any lip fillersthese are all natural. My nose, however, was a concern because I broke it four times during my younger years in sports. The bone is slightly crooked, so a small amount of Botox helped straighten it. I might consider surgery someday, as there's a minor breathing issue due to the bone being mangled inside, but for now, it's not urgent," Alicia explained.

Alicia has documented her journey on social media, aiming to educate her followers about the process while encouraging open conversations about body image.

Reflecting on the impact of her openness, she said, "I talk to many models about this because they often ask me. I've always been honest, and I want to mentor younger models."

"It's been a natural progression. Younger models often approach me, saying, 'Alicia, how do you do what you do? I've been following you on Instagram, watching how you eat and live, and I want to learn more,'" she shared.

Alicia Kaur made headlines earlier this year for her performance with actor Sidharth Malhotra at a retro-themed fashion show by designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor