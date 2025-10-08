FICCI Frames 2025: Actor Vineet Kumar shares inspiring advice for young dreamers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar, who attended a special session titled 'Local Roots, Global Reach: Indian Storytelling from the Heartland' on the second day of the FICCI Frames 2025 event, shared advice for the youth and spoke about the importance of self-discovery and staying focused in today's fast-paced world.

While speaking to ANI, Vineet said that young people today face many distractions and must learn to protect their focus.

"I just want to tell the youth that this is a time full of distractions, so try to stay away from them. When you begin an inner journey and look within yourself, you find something special inside you whether you are a scientist, a writer, or an actor. When you truly look within, your hidden talent comes out, and you begin to understand it," said Vineet.

"When you look ahead and chase your dreams, struggles will come. You have to be mentally strong and physically healthy. You might fall during the struggle, but like a boxer who falls in the ring and stands up again, you too must rise every time. That's the kind of temperament one should have," he added.

The ongoing FICCI Frames 2025 event, which also marks its 25th year, is one of the biggest conventions on the media and entertainment business in India.

The inaugural ceremony of the event was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, where he was accompanied by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a light-hearted yet insightful conversation with the Chief Minister.

