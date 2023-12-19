Fighter: A look at Hrithik, Deepika's electrifying chemistry in 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' song's poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : After 'Sher Khul Gaye', the makers of 'Fighter' are now all set to release the film's next song which is titled 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'.

On Tuesday, the film's lead stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone took to their respective social media handles and shared the song's poster.

'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' is a romantic number and mainly revolves around Hrithik and Deepika.

In the poster, Hrithik and Deepika looked super hot as they lovingly gazed into each other's eyes. Deepika could be seen donning a black bikini, while Hrithik posed shirtless.

Sharing the poster, Hrithik wrote, "#IshqJaisaKuch."

'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' will be out on December 22.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action.Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika.The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

