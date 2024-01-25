'Fighter' Hrithik Roshan says Indian Air Force flies high for the country

Mumbai, Jan 25 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has sent a message to NDTV following the release of his upcoming film 'Fighter' and said the Indian Air Force flies high for the country.

In an exclusive statement, Hrithik emphasised the parallels between the determination and courage portrayed by his character, Patty, in 'Fighter', and the unwavering commitment of NDTV to deliver news that holds significance for the nation.

"The Indian Air Force flies high for the country and my character Patty is determined to do anything for the country in our film 'Fighter'.

"Patty and his team members are determined, courageous and brave, just like NDTV -- India's most trusted news network. For news that matters, watch NDTV," Hrithik said in his message.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is inspired by the IAF's Balakote strikes post the Pulwama massacre. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

'Fighter' follows IAF aviators who come together in the face of imminent danger, to form the Air Dragons. The story is about their camaraderie, brotherhood and battles, internal and external.

