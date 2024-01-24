'Fighter' screening held for IAF officers in Delhi; Hrithik, Deepika, Anil Kapoor pose in black

New Delhi [India], January 24 : A day ahead of the release of 'Fighter', stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone arrived in the national capital on Wednesday for the special screening of their film for IAF officers.

Director Siddharth Anand and actor Anil Kapoor were also present at the screening, which was held at a theatre in Chanakyapuri.

Hrithik, Deepika and Anil posed for the paps and they stole the attention in black outfits.

The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth earlier said, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."

