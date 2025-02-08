"Filled with gratitude": Demi Moore on winning Critics Choice Award

Los Angeles [US], February 8 : Demi Moore on Saturday won best actress at the Critics Choice Awards for her performance in 'The Substance'.

Hours after bagging the trophy, Moore took to Instagram and penned a note filled with gratitude.

"Wow, thank you @criticschoice This journey still feels so surreal and I'm filled with gratitude. So proud of this film, @coralie_fargeat, and @isimostar and honored to be on this wild ride with them. And what a gift to have worn this gorgeous creation by @danielroseberry @schiaparelli," she wrote.

Moore also shared pictures from the gala.

'The Substance' is a dark horror-comedy in which Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a struggling actress who becomes obsessed with a mysterious drug that promises eternal youth and relevance.

The drug creates a younger version of her character, portrayed by Margaret Qualley, and the two must navigate their increasingly complex and dangerous lives as they share the same public persona.

The film has garnered significant attention for Moore's compelling performance. Her portrayal of the character has earned her rave reviews from critics and her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

"I'm truly honored to receive this recognition," Moore said in her acceptance speech, adding, "This role challenged me in ways I never expected, and I'm grateful to everyone who believed in this project."

In addition to her Critics Choice win, Moore has also been named as one of the five contenders for Best Actress at the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards.

Last month, Moore also bagged Golden Globes award. She is on a winning streak and now her fans are hoping to see her triumphing at Oscars as well.

