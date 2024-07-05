"Fills my heart with pride": SRK gets emotional after seeing Team India's grand T20 WC victory parade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Like every Indian who experienced emotions of ecstasy and pride during T20 World Cup winning Team India's homecoming on July 4, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also got emotional after Team India brought the T20 World Cup trophy home and took part in a victory parade in Mumbai.

SRK took to his X and re-shared Team India's victory parade along the Marine Drive from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium and wrote a congratulatory message for the Men in Blue.

"Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride.... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India... and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!," he captioned the post.

On Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital Delhi to a warm welcome from fans waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of their heroes and the trophy.

From the airport, the team went to the ITC Maurya Hotel where a special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy was cut to celebrate the win. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the stars who took part in the cake-cutting.

After the cake-cutting, Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, and had breakfast with him. During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the 'Men in Blue' wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the stadium, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crores by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

