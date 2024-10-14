Film Actor Bala Arrested on Charges of Defamation and Cruelty Following Ex-Wife Amrutha Suresh's Complaint

Film actor Bala was arrested by police early Monday following a complaint lodged by his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh, a singer, and their daughter. According to authorities, the charges against him include defamation through social media, insulting womanhood, and cruelty towards children. Bala was taken into custody at his residence in the early hours of Monday.

In her complaint, Amrutha alleged that Bala's videos have "emotionally harmed their daughter." Furthermore, Bala's manager, Rajesh, was also arrested at the actor's residence in Kochi. The Kadavantra police took Bala into custody, and he is expected to be presented in court soon.

Previously, Bala claimed that his ex-wife was blocking him from seeing their daughter after their marriage ended. Their daughter also shared a video message on Instagram, revealing the emotional distress she and her mother have faced due to her father's inappropriate behavior.