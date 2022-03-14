Film costume designer N J Sathya ties the knot with Gokila

Chennai, March 14 One of Tamil cinema's well known costume designers and celebrity stylist N J Sathya wed Gokila at the Atheeswarar temple in Coimbatore on Monday.

The wedding was a private affair with only close family and friends being present.

Actor and director Sasikumar was among those who attended the wedding and wished the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Sasikumar posted pictures of the wedding and said in Tamil, "My best wishes for your married life to have a sweet beginning," and added, "Wish you a happy married life."

The costume designer first shot into the limelight when he was chosen to design the costumes of actor Vijay in 'Bairavaa'. The costume designer has gone on to design costumes for top actors including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Sasikumar and Simbu.

