Film fraternity hails Manu Bhaker's bronze medal win at Paris Olympics 2024

Paris [France], July 28 : The Indian film industry has erupted in celebration as ace shooter Manu Bhaker clinched a bronze medal in the Women's 10-metre Air Pistol final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

Bhaker's achievement is historic, marking the first time an Indian woman has won an Olympic medal in shooting.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulated Bhaker by writing, "First win is home! Congratulations @bhakermanu, you've made all of us sooo proud!."

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff also lauded Bhaker's Olympics win. "Account opened.. Manu Bhaker wins Bronze in 10 mt air pistol event, India's first medal in Paris Olympics," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Kangana Ranaut also shared a congratulatory message for Bhaker as she wrote, "India's first medal #ManuBhaker Ye Hindu betiyaan," adding India's flag and flower emoticons.

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram story and wrote, "@bhakermanu We all are so proud of you."

Other stars including Suniel Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty also congratulated Manu Bhaker for her historic win.

At just 22 years old, Bhaker scored 221.7 to secure third place, making her the first Indian woman to earn an Olympic shooting medal.

Her performance not only represents a personal triumph but also brings India its first medal of the ongoing Games.

Bhaker's journey to this medal is one of redemption. After a disappointing experience at the Tokyo Olympics where a malfunctioning pistol derailed her chances, Bhaker has now cemented her place in Olympic history.

Her feat is especially significant as she is the first Indian woman to reach an individual shooting final in two decades, with Suma Shirur last achieving this milestone in 2004.

In the Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol final, South Korea's Ye Jin set a new Olympic record with a score of 243.2 to win gold, while her compatriot Kim Yeji took silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day of the competition, Bhaker secured her spot in the final by finishing third in the qualification round, while Rhythm Sangwan, another Indian shooter, did not advance past the qualifiers, ending in 15th place.

Bhaker's historic win has drawn widespread praise and admiration from across the film fraternity and beyond, highlighting her remarkable perseverance and skill on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor