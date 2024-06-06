"Film has achieved kind of cult status among audiences": Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah on 10th anniversary of Akshay- Sonakshi's 'Holiday'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty' starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha completed 10 years since its release.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film starred Akshay Kumar as an army officer and also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Freddy Daruwala, Sumeet Raghavan, and Govinda in a special appearance.

The story of 'Holiday' follows an Indian Army officer who arrives in Mumbai on vacation and sets out to hunt down the terrorist leader of a sleeper cell network and deactivate the sleeper cells operating under his command. With a perfect blend of humour, the film portrays the strength, devotion, and dignity of a soldier towards his country.

On the 10th anniversary of the film, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed his thoughts behind making such a film.

He said, "Holiday was a very new espionage thriller genre that came on scene and it was a smash success. I think the plot, the treatment, the performances, all were so new and so brilliant that it had a huge connect with the audiences straight away. I think it is one of Akshay Kumar's best performances. What was required for the character was a very cool demeanour and then sudden unpredictable sharpness and intelligence which Akshay managed to bring out so simply and beautifully. Murugadoss sir's direction, the way he wrote the film, the way he directed the film was absolutely fantastic and everybody, Sonakshi, Freddy, and the other actors, everybody performed brilliantly in whatever parts they had and I think that was the reason the whole concept of sleeper cell coming into Indian cinema was very new and I think that touched the chord with the audience. So, I think over all it was a complete package and we were very sure. Govinda sir cameo was a brilliant cameo in the film. So overall, when we saw the film, in the edits also or when we were reading the script, we all knew that we all have something very special on our hands and I am glad that in 10 years time the film has achieved a kind of cult status in the minds of the audiences."

Not only the story but also its music album like 'Shaayraana,' 'Tu Hi Toh Hai,' 'Ashq Na Ho,' 'Blame The Night,' and 'Palang Tod' enthralled the audience.

