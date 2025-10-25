"Film industry has lost a very talented actor": Madhur Bhandarkar pays heartfelt tribute to Satish Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his sorrow on the demise of the veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday.

According to the medical certification of cause of death issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Satish Shah passed away due to Septic Shock at the age of 74 today.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Madhur Bhandarkar described Satish Shah as a very "jolly" person who carried a "good sense of humour". He called the actor's demise a huge loss for the film industry.

"I was very sad when I came across this news. I have known and worked with him for a long time. He was a very jolly person with a very good sense of humour. He entertained people for so many years via films and TV. He was a very versatile actor. Unfortunately, he is not among us anymore, and the film industry has lost a very talented actor," said Madhur Bhandarkar.

The 'Fashion' director also extended his condolences to Satish Shah's family following the actor's demise.

Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir. On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.

Despite his memorable roles on the big screen, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic roles of his career in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Bollywood icon Satish Shah. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor