Film industry mourns the demise of Shyam Benegal

Mumbai, Dec 23 Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90 in Mumbai on Monday. Members of the film fraternity shared their condolences on social media in light of the demise of the cinema legend.

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note remembering the legend. He wrote, “A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn’t just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances”.

He further mentioned, “I’ll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti”.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also posted on his X, “Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji’s demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti”.

Shekhar Kapur wrote on his X, “He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide”.

Actress Kajol wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of the legendary Shyam Benegal. His contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work”.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra wrote, “If there is one thing Shyam Benegal expressed best: it was the Poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives. Much will be written about Shyam Benegal but for me not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact we were not living in the best of all possible worlds”.

Veteran Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal,one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India. His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India’s greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab’s masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema! Rest In Peace Sir”.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late filmmaker. He wrote in the caption, “Among the last of our great filmmakers. Go well Shyam babu. Thank you for inspiring many like me. Thank you for the cinema. Thank you for giving tough stories and flawed characters such amazing dignity”.

Shyam Benegal is widely considered as one of the greatest filmmakers after the 1970s, and received several honours like 18 National Film Awards, a Nandi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, a Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan.

He was born in Hyderabad to Sridhar B. Benegal who was prominent in the field of photography. He was the second cousin of the legendary Indian auteur Guru Dutt.

He started his career as a copywriter, and made his first Documentary film in Gujarati, ‘Gher Betha Ganga’ in 1962. His first four feature films ‘Ankur’ (1973), ‘Nishant’ (1975), ‘Manthan’ (1976) and ‘Bhumika’ (1977) made him a pioneer of the new wave film movement of that period.

He also served as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986.

