Film Industry pays tribute to veteran playback singer Sulakshana Pandit at her prayer meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Members of the film industry gathered together at a prayer meet of veteran playback singer Sulakshana Pandit.

From legendary actors Jeetendra, Anupam Kher, veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, to senior actors Raza Murad and Jackie Shroff, many attended the prayer meet, which was held on Monday afternoon at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, singers Udit Narayan and Javed AlI also came to honour the late artist and met with the grieving Pandit family.

Sulakshana Pandit passed away on November 6 after a prolonged illness, her family said. She was 71.

Sister of popular music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and yesteryear actor Vijayta Pandit, the late singer is best known for crooning 'Bekrar Dil Tu Gaye Ja', and 'Somwar Ko Hum Mile Mangalwar Ko Nain' with legendary Kishore Kumar.

Her track 'Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein' with music icon Mohammed Rafi was also loved by many. The duo together created several musical gems such as Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon, Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra, Jab Aati Hogi Yaad Meri and Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai. And no one can forget her 'Saat Samundar Paar' duet with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In 1976, she received a Filmfare Award for the song 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' from the film Sankalp.

Sulakshana began her cinematic journey with the 1975 release Uljhan, where she starred opposite the legendary Sanjeev Kumar. The duo reportedly shared a warm and close rapport during the shoot. Coincidentally, November 6 also marked the 40th death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar, a cherished icon of Indian cinema.

Her other film credits include Hera Pheri (1976), Dharam Kanta (1982), Do Waqt Ki Roti (1988), and Goraa (1987), among others.

