Film lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry visit Tirupati Balaji temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 25 : Film lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, who is known for his works in Telugu cinema and music visited Tirupati Balaji temple.

He visited the temple along with his family on Sunday morning (August 25). As his eldest son got married, he visited the temple and offered prayers. Afterwards, Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple authorities gave theertha prasadams.

Born in Ipuru Mandal near Narasaraopet of Palnadu district, he has written lyrics for several Telugu films so far. He is very popular for writing peppy and catchy numbers in Telugu films and has also penned songs in other languages such as Kannada.

Sastry penned lyrics for the movie Yuvasena, a remake of the Malayalam film 4 The People. He won the Filmfare award for the devotional song Sadaasiva Sanyaasii! from the film Khaleja. He was nominated for SIIMA Award for Best Lyricist (Telugu) for 'Eega Eega Eega'.

The veteran lyricist was also nominated for IIFA Utsavam Best Lyricist for Janatha Garage. He played a short and uncredited role in King as a music assistant for a music director Jayasurya played by Brahmanandam.

