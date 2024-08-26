Film on conman Dhani Ram Mittal announced, Malayalam filmmaker Srinath Rajendran to direct it

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Malayalam filmmaker Srinath Rajendran is all set to direct a film based on the life of conman Dhani Ram Mittal.

As per the information shared by the PR team of the film, the shooting will commence in 2025. The film is based on the book MoneyRam, co-authored by Preeti Aggarwal and Chetan Unniyal.

Speaking about the project, Srinath said, "Cinema today transcends borders and languages. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey in Hindi cinema. Dhani Ram Mittal, or 'MoneyRam,' is arguably the most fascinating conman in modern Indian history, and I can't wait to bring his story to the big screen."

The screenplay for the film is currently under development.

The film, produced by Insomnia Media and Content Services Limited, in association with Pretty Pictures, will be shot in Hindi and released in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, aiming to captivate a Pan-Indian audience.

Dhani Ram Mittal was involved in over 130 vehicle theft cases. He passed away at the age of 85 in April 2024. He was known as 'Super Natwarlal' and 'Indian Charles Sobhraj'.

