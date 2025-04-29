Film Production Controller Joshi appeared before Alappuzha Excise Officials for interrogation

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 29 : Film Production Controller Joshi appeared before the Alappuzha Excise Officials for interrogation in connection with the alleged Alappuzha Hybrid cannabis case.

Joshi told the media that he had not had any drug dealings with Taslima Sultan, the accused in the hybrid cannabis case. He has known her for six years.

The excise department had questioned the actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi, who were summoned yesterday. Based on the statements given by the accused Taslima and model Soumya, notices have been sent to several people, including those from the film industry, to appear for questioning in the coming days.

Bigg Boss winner Jinto also appeared before the excise officials today afternoon. After questioning, Jinto told reporters that some media reported that he had been arrested. He will go against it legally.

Meanwhile, Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi appeared before excise officials in Alappuzha on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation into the seizure of hybrid ganja worth approximately Rs 2 crore earlier this month.

The drugs were discovered in the possession of a woman, who allegedly told the excise authorities that she had consumed drugs alongside both Chacko and Bhasi.

Based on her statement, the excise department issued notices to the actors, prompting their appearance for questioning.

The investigation is part of a larger crackdown on drug-related activities, with excise officials examining the involvement of the actors in this particular case.

Shine Tom Chacko, who has previously faced allegations of drug use and misconduct, continues to be under scrutiny.

On April 22, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) issued a final warning to the actor, urging him to refrain from any further drug use or disruptive behaviour on film sets.

FEFKA's general secretary, B Unnikrishnan, held a press briefing where he confirmed that Chacko had admitted to using drugs.

"FEFKA informed family members of Shine that he required professional assistance to overcome the problem of drug use. We will not cooperate with him if he violates the assurance not to create any more problems," Unnikrishnan said during the press conference.

Shine Tom Chacko's troubles continued last week when he was involved in an incident during a narcotics raid at a hotel in Kochi.

The actor reportedly fled the scene, but he was later apprehended by Kochi police on April 19 after a lengthy interrogation.

He was arrested but secured bail shortly afterwards.

The ongoing investigation has raised more questions about Chacko's involvement in the drug-related case.

Commissioner of Police Putta Vimaladitya informedthat the investigation is still ongoing.

"Investigation with regard to a case registered against actor Shine Tom Chacko is going on. We have taken some samples to be forwarded to the FSL and based on the results, we will conduct further investigation. There are certain other circumstances which we are investigating as well...

He is cooperating with the investigation and as of now, we will not be able to actually take it further or make any conclusive remarks unless we have some more information... He has given an explanation and we are verifying if it is true," the police official said.

Earlier, Shine Tom Chacko appeared at the Ernakulam North Police Station in response to a notice issued by the police, requesting an explanation for his attempt to flee the hotel during the narcotics raid.

Shine's lawyers accompanied him during this appearance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor