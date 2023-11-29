"Film that gave me a life": Rakul Preet Singh celebrates 10 years of 'Venkatadri Express'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Wednesday celebrated 10 years of Telugu film 'Venkatadri Express' co-starring Sundeep Kishan.

Taking to Instagram story, Rakul shared a poster of the film to mark this day.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Ten years of A very special film that gave me a life I always dreamt of thankyou to the team of venkatadri express and the telugu people for giving me so much love.'

Rakul who made her acting debut with the Kannada film 'Gilli' (2009) has worked in the Telugu film 'Venkatadri Express' and Tamil film 'Thadaiyara Thaakka'. She was next seen in Tamil and Telugu films like 'Loukyam' (2014), 'Pandaga Chesko' (2015), 'Sarrainodu' (2016), 'Dhruva' (2016), 'Nannaku Prematho' (2016).

She entered Hindi cinema with the comedy 'Yaariyan' (2014). She has primarily acted in Hindi films, such as the romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), the drama 'Runway 34' (2022), and 'Doctor G' (2022).

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996. The starred Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

