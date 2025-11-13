Film ‘Vilayath Buddha’: Love and law collide in the sandalwood forests

Kochi, Nov 13 Director Jayan Nambiar’s upcoming film 'Vilayath Buddha' promises an intense mix of action, romance, and moral conflict, set against the lush yet dangerous backdrop of Marayoor’s sandalwood forests.

At the heart of this gripping tale stands “Double Mohan,” portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran — a daring smuggler who steals sandalwood from the most heavily guarded government reserves.

The forests are under tight surveillance, with forest and police officials on high alert.

Yet, Double Mohan — sharp, fearless, and unyielding — slips past every trap with audacious ease, becoming both a legend and a lawbreaker.

Amidst the constant tug of war between law enforcers and rival gangs, Mohan finds solace in Chaithanya, a village girl who has quietly admired his courage since childhood.

Played by State Award–winning actress Priyamvada Krishnan, Chaithanya’s tender affection brings emotional depth and vulnerability to Mohan’s turbulent life.

Their love story blooms in the shadows of crime and danger, offering the film a soulful emotional track that balances its action-driven narrative.

Based on the acclaimed novel Vilayath Buddha by G.R. Indugopan, the screenplay has been crafted by Indugopan himself along with Rajesh Pinnadan.

The film is jointly produced by Sandeep Senan and A.V. Anoop under the banners of Urvashi Theatres and AVA Productions.

The ensemble cast features Shammi Thilakan, Anu Mohan, Kiran Peethambaran, Adat Gopalan, Pramod Veliyanad, Vinod Thomas, and others.

Behind the camera, cinematography is handled by Aravind Kashyap and Renadive, with music by Jakes Bejoy.

Editing is by Sreejith Sreerang, while Banglan heads production design and Jithu Sebastian oversees art direction.

Shot extensively across Marayoor, Idukki, Nelliampathy, and Palakkad, Vilayath Buddha is nearing completion of post-production.

Backed by strong performances, breathtaking visuals, and a haunting score, the film promises to be a compelling cinematic experience blending action, emotion, and the timeless struggle between love and law.

‘Vilayath Buddha’ is slated for release on November 21, under the banner of Urvashi Theatres.

