Filmfare Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies clinches 13 awards; Alia, Abhishek and Kartik take home major awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday night at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad and was hosted by Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

The winners of the night included Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who both took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for their performances in I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role in Jigra, while Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for her performance in Laapataa Ladies.

Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his role in Ba*Ds of Bollywood, and Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale were honoured with the Best Debut Director award for their films Madgaon Express and Article 370, respectively.

Check full list of winners here:

Best Actor in Leading Role MaleAbhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor in Leading Role FemaleAlia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor MaleRajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor FemalePratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor FemaleChhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor MaleRavi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' Award for Best FilmShoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

Best Debut Actor FemaleNitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor MaleLakshya (Kill)

Best Debut DirectorKunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best ActionSeayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best ScreenplaySneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best StoryAditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best DialogueSneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music AlbumRam Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best LyricsPrashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer MaleArijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer FemaleMadhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted ScreenplayRitesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best FilmLaapataa Ladies

Best DirectorKiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' award for best filmI Want to Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Best sound designSubash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background ScoreRam Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFXRedefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best editing-Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best costumeDarshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production designMayur Sharma (Kill)

Best cinematographyRafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement AwardZeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

RD Burman award for upcoming talent in musicAchint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

