Filmfare Awards 2025: Lakshya wins Best Debut Actor for 'Kill', says "my dream has come true..."

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11 : Actor Lakshya won the Best Debut Actor Award for his performance in 'Kill' at the 70th Filmfare Awards on Saturday.

In a star-studded ceremony, Lakshya received the winner's trophy from Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Hosts Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan also gave a warm, rousing welcome to Lakshya as he took to the stage.

A visibly nervous Lakshya, in his acceptance speech, said, "I never thought I would be nervous, but I am. I would like to thank the Filmfare team and the jury members for choosing me. Like everyone else, even I dreamt about standing on this stage and delivering a speech with an award. Today, my dream has come true," as per Filmfare's Instagram handle.

For the event, the actor chose a stunning black suit, which he paired with a white shirt.

He also gave a shoutout to filmmaker Karan Johar for guiding him through the journey of 'Kill'.

Prior to the awards, Lakshya spoke toand expressed his delight about bagging a nomination at his first-ever Filmfare. "I'm very happy. Today is my first Filmfare nomination. I hope I win, so let's see," he said.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Kill' was released in theatres in July last year. It also made a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Lakshya was recently seen in Aryan Khan's debut directorial, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', receiving rave reviews for his performance.

Speaking to ANI, Lakshya said, "When we were shooting Kill during that time, Raghav and I got the audition. When I read the scene, which you saw in the trailer, 'Taare to bhut hah, par Aasmaan ek hai (There are a lot of stars, but sky is only one)'. I got that scene for the audition. And when I read that scene, I felt a connection. I felt that this was me. It was like I was talking to myself. When I came to Mumbai, I had the same passion. I had the same fire."

The show also featured Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

