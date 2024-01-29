Filmfare Awards: Ranbir, Alia perform 'Jamal Kudu' hook step, steal attention with cute PDA moment

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is a true entertainer. He added 'chaar chaand' to the Filmfare Awards 2024 with his energetic performance.

He made his entry in 'Animal' avatar and drove a replica of Animal's machine gun and entered the venue.

Ranbir also performed on Bobby Deol's popular song 'Jamal Kudu' from 'Animal'. The highlight of his performance was him performing a 'Jamal Kudu' hook step with his wife Alia Bhatt, who was seated in the audience. The hook steps involve shaking a leg while balancing a glass on the head. Don't forget to check the kiss Ranbir planted on Alia's cheek. Isn't it adorable?

Ranbir attended the award ceremony in a black suit. While making his presence on the red carpet, he briefly spoke to the media.

Asked about his chances of winning the award, Ranbir quipped, "I know my lady (Alia Bhatt) is coming, I'll take her home today, but I don't know about the black lady (award trophy)."

He also said, "I would like to thank the Government of Gujarat, they made such great preparations. Filmfare is a legacy award, it is always great to be here. It's when the entire fraternity come together and celebrate each other's work, so really glad to be here. It's been a great year for movies, so I am really happy. May the best man win."

Ranbir also shook a leg with his 'Animal' co-star Triptii Dimri on their song 'Pehle Bhi Main'.

