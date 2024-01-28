Filmfare Awards: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor twin in black, raise glam quotient

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 : Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn with their fashionable avatars at the 69th Filmfare Awards on Sunday.

The divas opted for black outfits. Sara donned a black sequin thigh-high slit dress, while Janhvi wore a black off-shoulder lace dress.

Interestingly, Sara and Janhvi are this year's event performers.

The nominations for for 69th edition were announced a few days ago. The biggest surprises of this round include two Best Actor nominations in the same year for Shah Rukh Khan for his performances in Jawan and Dunki. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer got most nods at 19. Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail also secured several nominations.

Vikrant Massey, the lead star of 12th Fail, is nominated in 'Best Actor Critics' category. At the curtain raiser event on Saturday, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur dominated the technical awards, securing victories in three significant categories. The film took home the honours for Best Sound Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design. Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal, also made a mark by bagging two awards.

