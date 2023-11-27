Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee win big, check list of all winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : The Filmfare OTT Awards took place on Sunday evening in the presence of several B-town celebrities.

'Darlings,' Alia Bhatt's web debut, earned her the Best Actor (female) award. Alia wore a black body-hugging outfit inspired by a saree for the event.

Manoj Bajpayee won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.' Manoj looked dapper in a white jacket that he teamed up with black pants.

His same movie also got the award for Best Film, Web Original.

Shruti Haasan, Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor among others were also in attendance.

Let's check out the full list of winners of this year's Filmfare OTT Awards:

Best Director Series - Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics - Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama - Karishma Tanna (Scoop) and Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Maanvi Gagroo (TVF Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Arunabh Kumar (TVF Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Shernaz Patel (TVF Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - TVF Pitchers S2

Best Non-fiction Original, Series/Special - Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film - Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2) and Shefali Shah (Darlings)

The event acknowledged the best talents in the OTT industry, including actors, directors, producers, writers, singers, and technicians.

The nominations were picked from web series and films that were released on OTT platforms between August 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor