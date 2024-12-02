Filmfare OTT awards 2024: Full list of winners in web series category

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : The 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards, in Mumbai, celebrated the very best of web series and films across 39 categories.

The ceremony held on December 1 was a glittering affair, attended by top celebrities, directors, and technical experts from the world of digital entertainment.

Alongside the evening's nominations, which were revealed earlier in the day, the awards recognized outstanding performances, writing, and direction in the OTT space.

Among the big winners in the web series category, Rajkummar Rao stood out, winning the Best Actor, Series (Male) - Comedy for his role in 'Guns and Gulaabs'.

Gagan Dev Riar also received recognition for his stellar performance in 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story', taking home the Best Actor, Series (Male) - Drama award.

In the female acting categories, Best Actress in a Comedy Series went to Geetanjali Kulkarni for 'Gullak' Season 4, while Best Actress in a Drama Series was awarded to Manisha Koirala for her powerful performance in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'

Other notable winners included Faisal Malik, who was honoured as Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) - Comedy for 'Panchayat' Season 3, and R. Madhavan, who won Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) - Drama for 'The Railway Men'.

In the Best Supporting Actress categories, Nidhi Bisht took home the award for her role in 'Maamla Legal Hai' (Comedy), and Mona Singh was recognized for her performance in 'Made in Heaven' Season 2 (Drama).

The awards also celebrated excellence behind the camera, with Best Original Story, Series going to Biswapati Sarkar for 'Kaala Paani'.

Other notable technical awards included Best Cinematography, Series, which was shared by Sudeep Chatterjee, Mahesh Limaye, Huenstang Mohapatra, and Ragul Herian Dharuman for 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' and Best Editing, Series, which went to Yasha Jaidev Ramchandani for 'The Railway Men'.

In the creative categories, Best Dialogue, Series was awarded to Sumit Arora for 'Guns & Gulaabs', while the Best Original Screenplay, Series award went to the talented trio of Aj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Suman Kumar for their work on 'Guns & Gulaabs'.

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' also bagged an award for Best Adapted Screenplay, Series, with Kiran Yadnyopavit, Kedar Patankar, and Karan Vyas credited for their exceptional adaptation.

As for Best VFX (Series), 'The Railway Men' triumphed, with Filmgate AB and Hive Studios handling the visual effects. The Best Sound Design (Series) award was claimed by Sanjay Maurya and Allwin Rego for 'Kaala Paani', while the Best Soundtrack (Series) was awarded to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raja Hasan, and Sharmistha Chatterjee for their work on 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'

Best Debut Director, Series went to Shiv Rawail for 'The Railway Men', marking an impressive start in his directing career.

At the Filmfare OTT Awards, the Critics' category saw notable winners as well. 'Guns and Gulaabs' won Best Series, while 'Mumbai Diaries' Season 2 took Best Director.

Best Actor (Male) in Series went to Kay Kay Menon for 'Bambai Meri Jaan', and Huma Qureshi won Best Actress for 'Maharani S03'.

In films, 'Jaane Jaan' claimed Best Film, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Ananya Panday winning Best Actor and Actress.

Arjun Varain Singh received Special Recognition for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.'

Meanwhile, the film category saw Kareena Kapoor Khan taking home the Best Actress award for her role in 'Jaane Jaan', while Diljit Dosanjh won Best Actor for his performance in 'Amar Singh Chamkila.'

