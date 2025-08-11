Filmfare Punjabi Awards 2025 to Return After Eight Years, PCA Stadium Mohali to Host for the First Time

The Filmfare Punjabi Awards are set to make a much-anticipated return this year after an eight-year gap, with the 2025 edition to be staged at the PCA Stadium, Mohali. This marks the first time the venue will host an event of this scale, adding to the anticipation surrounding the awards.

The official executing partner for the event is Force of Talent Private Limited. Earlier today, Chairman & Managing Director Shri Abhishek Singh, along with title sponsor representative Mr. Ashwini Chatterley, met the Hon’ble Chief Minister to apprise him of the plans for the awards and its significance for the Punjabi film industry.

The evening will celebrate excellence in Punjabi cinema, with performances from leading artists and recognition for outstanding work across categories. With the return of the Filmfare Punjabi Awards after nearly a decade, there is already significant buzz among audiences and the film fraternity.