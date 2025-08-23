Filming for 'Super Troopers 3' begins with Jay Chandrasekhar back as director

Washington, DC [US], August 23 : The Broken Lizard comedy group is officially back. Filming has started on 'Super Troopers 3,' the next instalment in the cult comedy franchise, reported Variety.

Jay Chandrasekhar, who directed the first two films, is once again taking the director's chair. He will also reprise his role along with fellow Broken Lizard members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske.

According to Variety, Brian Cox will return as Captain John O'Hagan, while Marisa Coughlan is also back as Ursula Hanson. New faces joining the cast include Nat Faxon as Captain Todd Markowski, Chace Crawford as Baker Buchanan, and Andrew Dismukes as Coy Burns.

The script has been written by the Broken Lizard team, and the film is being produced by Richard Perello for Searchlight Pictures. Shooting will begin later this week.

The original 'Super Troopers' was released in 2001 and became a cult hit after premiering at Sundance. It also won the Audience Award at South by Southwest. Its sequel, Super Troopers 2, came out in 2018. Both films were directed by Chandrasekhar and starred the comedy group.

The new film marks another collaboration between Searchlight Pictures and Broken Lizard, who have previously worked together on Club Dread and Quasi alongside the 'Super Troopers' series.

