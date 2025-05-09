Filmmaker Ahmed Khan Recalls Sunny Deol’s Support During His Directorial Venture, Lakeer

From choreographing chart-topping dance numbers to commanding the director's chair with flair, Ahmed Khan has carved a dynamic path in the Indian film industry. Known for his creative vision, he made a successful transition from choreography to filmmaking, winning massive support from both audiences and industry stalwarts. One such pivotal moment in his directorial journey was the unwavering backing he received from Bollywood icon Sunny Deol during Lakeer. Recalling this with gratitude, filmmaker Ahmed Khan highlights Sunny Deol’s support as instrumental during a critical phase of his directorial venture, a gesture that not only reinforced his confidence but also marked a significant turning point in his career.

Ahmed Khan said, “Sunny and I have been friends for decades, and his support has always meant a lot to me. During my first directorial venture, I remember getting a call from his office while I was playing football. When I went to meet him, he immediately said yes to the film. I didn’t even have to share a full script, just the basic plotline. He loved the idea, hopped onto it and asked his team to close the shoot dates at the earliest with me.”Ahmed Khan has been credited for directing some of the massy entertainers like Baaghi 2 & 3, Heropanti 2 and is all geared up to commence the marathon schedule of Welcome to the Jungle soon.