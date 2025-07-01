Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit condemns Naseeruddin Shah's support to Diljit Dosanjh amid 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit condemned the support of Nasseruddin Shah for Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy against the singer-actor for collaborating with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir for 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Against the massive backlash to Dijit Dosanjh from celebrities, social media and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Naseeruddin Shah defended the singer, saying that the singer wasn't responsible for the film's casting, and expressed his disapproval of restricting personal interactions between India and Pakistan.

While speaking to ANI, Ashoke Pandit pointed out the "jumla party" remark made by Nasseruddin Shah in his Facebook post on Monday, referring to critics of Diljit.

"We are not surprised, not shocked by Naseeruddin Shah's response to Diljit Dosan's entire episode. He calls us Jumla party, he calls us goons. The educated, versatile actor, senior person in the industry, calling us goons proves the frustration and kind of restlessness of Naseeruddin Shah," said Ashoke Pandit.

He further said, " Naseeruddin Shah says that he was not responsible for casting. Well, I would like to tell Naseeruddin Shah that he was an actor. He could have refused to work with Pakistani actors."

Ashoke Pandit called Pakistan a "terror" nation while remembering the recent Pahalgam attack. While condemning Shah's support for Diljit, Ashoke Pandit said:

"It's very sad that I have to, on behalf of the Federation of Western India's senior employees, I have explain to him the real situation between Pakistan and India. Naseeruddin Shah, from the last 40 years, Pakistan has been abusing and attacking India. They have killed people, they have raped people, they have massacred people in this country of ours. It's not only Pahalgam. It is the latest attack. Before that Pulwama, Uri, Mumbai Blast, 26/11, there are so many attacks Pakistan is responsible. And Pakistan is a terror nation."

He further said, "For us, our country comes first. So, our response to the entire episode, our response to the entire film Sardar 3, according to us is right. Let me tell you Naseer sahab, we have taken a call of issuing a non-cooperation against Daljeet and we have already issued."

FWICE has also issued a "noon-cooperative directive" to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after he collaborated with Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

The film union body has demanded an unconditional apology from the actor for allegedly hurting the "national sentiments" and disregarding the "sacrifices" of the Indian soldiers by his actions.

"As an Indian, your first responsibility is towards your country. You have failed in that regard, and your professional choices have made it abundantly clear that the nation's interest is not your priority. In view of this gross violation and your continued disregard of national directives and sentiments, FWICE hereby issues a Non-Cooperation Directive against you with immediate effect. All associations affiliated with FWICE and their members are instructed not to cooperate with you on any current or future projects until such time as you publicly disassociate from the said collaboration and issue an unconditional apology to the Indian film fraternity and the citizens of India," read the letter.

After the massive backlash from the film fraternity, FWICE and social media, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have announced that they will not release their movie in India.

