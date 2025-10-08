Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit congratulates PM Modi on completing 25 years in public office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he entered the 25th year of service in public office.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit said, "I would like to congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 25 years, first half as a Chief Minister of Gujarat and then from 2014 to 2025 as a Prime Minister of this country. We are thankful to you for giving us that respect, that dignity to our country and leading our country to a level where the entire world is looking up to you."

He added that the country's improved global standing and the confidence instilled in every citizen were noteworthy.

"The entire world is proud of you and the kind of confidence you have inculcated in the country, in every common man of this country, is worth noting. You have taken this country of ours to a different level, and you have given that confidence to all of us. Today, every Indian is a proud Indian," said Ashoke Pandit.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also expressed gratitude to the people as he entered his 25th year of serving as the head of the government.

He reflected on this journey, which began on October 7, 2001, when he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time.

The then-Gujarat Governor Sunder Singh Bhandari administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister stated that it has been his constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to the nation's progress.

"On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India", PM Modi wrote on X.

Reiterating his resolve to develop the nation, he added, "Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all."

PM Modi is currently the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India, having recently surpassed Indira Gandhi's record of serving as PM for around 11 years.

In 2029, when the next general elections will be held, PM Modi is set to complete over 15 years as Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor