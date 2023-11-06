Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's cult classic 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' to be remade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Director Darshan Ashwin Trivedi is all set to remake 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', a 1986 classic legal drama directed by Basu Chatterjee.

'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' is among the director's most acclaimed films and is considered the biggest courtroom drama in Indian films.

The incredible ensemble cast includes Atul Kulkarni, Suvinder Vikki, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Neeraj Kabi, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kani Kusruti, Hemant Kher, Samvedna Suwalkar, Luke Kenny, and Manu Rishi Chaddha.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement.

He wrote, "REMAKE OF BASU CHATTERJEE'S 'EK RUKA HUA FAISLA' ANNOUNCED... Director Dr #DarshanAshwinTrivedi will remake #EkRukaHuaFaisla, a legal drama directed by #BasuChatterjee in 1986.The ensemble cast includes #AtulKulkarni, #SuvinderVikki, #DibyenduBhattacharya, #NeerajKabi, #DivyaDutta, #VineetKumar, #TannishthaChatterjee, #KaniKusruti, #HemantKher, #SamvednaSuwalkar, #LukeKenny and #ManuRishiChaddha."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzTUASqMYTI/

He added, "Principal shooting will commence on 10 Dec 2023 in #Mumbai, with some parts of the shoot in #Gujarat.#EkRukaHuaFaisla is written by #BarnaliRayShukla and produced by Dharnidhar Production [Anil Mewada and Chef Pranav Joshi] in association with Twenty21 Studios [Suryaveer Singh Bhullar and Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi]."

The principal shooting of 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' will commence on December 10, 2023 in Mumbai with some parts of the shoot in Gujrat.

Talking about remaking the cult classic, director Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi said, "Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is an exciting project. The film already has a legacy. The biggest challenge for me was to look at the movie from a fresh perspective in the current time. Without the Jury System, the film had to be positioned most believably. The narrative has been created after taking advice from law researchers. I am happy we have been able to work on the right approach. We have been able to put together a prolific ensemble cast. I am looking forward to the film."

Describing the changes in the story and the sensibilities of the times, producer Anil Mevada said, "I have always been an avid film watcher, and after watching Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, I got fascinated with the idea of recreating this film for today's audience. I am very excited about how the script has shaped up and the excellent Cast we have on board. Our film will have an equal representation of the society. We have added women to the Commission, in place of 'only male jury' members in the film by Basu Chatterjee. "

"Remaking a cult film is always a challenge, and a film like Ek Ruka Hua Faisla posed an even greater one. First and foremost, we had to make it relevant to today and then cast 12 actors who had to be on par as performers, as they were all going to be in every scene of the entire film. Casting director Kunal M Shah did a fabulous job putting this excellent Cast together. Looking forward to going on the floor with the film in December this year." Producer Chef Pranav Joshi adds, "When Anil shared the idea of remaking the cult film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, I immediately jumped in with him and got in touch with Suryaveer and Darshan to set up this remake. Very excited with how the script has shaped up, and all 12 actors on board are brilliantly suited to each character," Producer Suryaveersingh Bhullar shared.

'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' is written by Barnali Ray Shukla, directed by Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, and produced by Dharnidhar Production, Anil Mewada, and Chef Pranav Joshi in association with Twenty21 Studios - Suryaveer Singh Bhullar and Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi.

Writer Barnali Ray Shukla has earlier written 'Thodi Life Thoda Magic' (2008), 'Kuch Love Jaisa' (2011), 'Miss Shoe - Bra Negi' (2012), 'Once Upon a Sky' (2020), 'All Is Well' (2021) and 'Joon' (2022).

Darshan Ashwin Trivedi has earlier directed 'MrugTrushna', 'Mara Pappa SuperHero', Lakoiro, 'Keri', 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo',among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor