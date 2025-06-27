Filmmaker Chhatrapal Ninawe recalls intense experience of filming in Naxal-affected areas for ‘Ghaath’

Mumbai, June 27 While the Naxal movement has often been a backdrop in Indian cinema, filmmaker Chhatrapal Ninawe believes his film “Ghaath” offers something refreshingly different.

Sharing insight into the film's unique approach, Ninawe told IANS that Ghaath is, at its core, a deeply human story—told through the eyes of the tribal community. Unlike conventional narratives, it avoids taking sides and instead presents an indigenous perspective, unfiltered by the outsider's lens. This, he says, makes “Ghaath” an authentic and compelling portrayal that stands apart in the genre.

“While many films have explored Naxalism, ours is first and foremost a human story—told from a tribal perspective, without taking sides. It’s an indigenous narrative, free from the outsider’s gaze, making it an authentic and distinct portrayal.”

Speaking about the story of the film, Chhatrapal stated, “I’ve always wanted to make a film rooted in the land of my ancestors—to capture the untold stories of its jungles and the people who inhabit them. My goal was to portray their lives authentically, without bias or prejudice, and to let their voices shape the narrative.”

Chhatrapal Ninawe also opened up about the challenges and adrenaline-filled moments of shooting “Ghaath” in remote, Naxal-affected regions. Sharing his experience, he revealed that the film was shot just 50 kilometers from the Red Corridor, deep inside the jungle. “We filmed just 50 km from the Red Corridor, deep inside the jungle. Navigating through dense forests, crossing lakes by boat — every moment was thrilling and unpredictable. We even had unexpected encounters with wildlife, adding to the rawness of the experience.”

Talking about working with the lead actors, the director said, “It was an absolute delight collaborating with talented actors like Dhananjay, Janardhan, Suruchi, and Milind. Before shooting, we conducted workshops to immerse them in the world of their characters. The idea was to bring them into the jungle, letting them absorb the environment and truly embody the roles they would portray on screen.”

Marathi film “Ghaath” is set in the heart of India’s Maoist-affected forests. The film explored the tense dynamics between guerrilla fighters, the local tribal communities, and law enforcement.

“Ghaath” hit Indian theatres on 27 September 2024.

