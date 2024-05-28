Filmmaker David Lynch hints at new project in cryptic video

Washington [US], May 28 : Acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch has taken to social media to hint at an upcoming project.

Posting a cryptic video message on X, Lynch has left fans and followers buzzing with speculation.

The video, shared on May 25, features Lynch stating, "Ladies and gentlemen, something is coming along... for you to see and hear. And it will be coming along on June 5."

https://x.com/DAVID_LYNCH/status/1795137899735691746?

This enigmatic announcement comes as Lynch's first major public communication since his last television series, 'Twin Peaks: The Return,' concluded its run on Showtime in 2017.

Although Lynch did not provide any specific details about the nature of the upcoming event, his words have sparked widespread curiosity and anticipation.

Earlier this year, Lynch disclosed to Deadline his efforts to find backers for an animated project titled 'Snootworld.'

This long-gestating project, co-written with Caroline Thompson, known for her work on 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'Edward Scissorhands,' had been pitched to Netflix but was ultimately rejected.

Describing 'Snootworld,' Lynch mentioned, "It's kind of an old-fashioned story, and animation today is more about surface jokes. Old-fashioned fairytales are considered groaners apparently, people don't want to see them. It's a different world now, and it's easier to say no than to say yes."

Despite the setback, Lynch remains hopeful about the project, which centres around 'The Snoots,' tiny creatures who undergo a ritual transition at age eight. At that point, they become even smaller and are sent away for a year to ensure their protection.

Whether Lynch will direct this animated venture remains undecided, but he has expressed openness to the possibility.

As June 5 approaches, Lynch's followers eagerly await the unveiling of this new mystery, hoping it might bring fresh insights into the creative mind behind such iconic works as 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Twin Peaks.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor