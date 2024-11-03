Filmmaker Guruprasad Dies: Acclaimed Kannada Director Found Dead, Decomposed Body Found Hanging In Bengaluru Apartment

Kannada film director Guruprasad, 52, known for his acclaimed works like Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, and Director’s Special, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, Bengaluru. Police are investigating to confirm the time and circumstances of his passing. According to Asianet News, neighbors alerted police after detecting a foul odor from his residence. Upon investigation, authorities found Guruprasad hanging from a ceiling fan, suggesting he may have taken his life several days prior.

Reports suggest that Guruprasad may have been under pressure from creditors, allegedly leading him to take his own life. The director, who recently remarried, had also been facing financial challenges, including recent allegations related to unpaid purchases.

Guruprasad, in addition to his directorial work, had acted in several films and was in the middle of his latest project, Adema, which was under production at the time of his passing. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station. Authorities have indicated that Guruprasad may have died several days prior, with Superintendent of Police (SP) CK Baba stating that he was last seen by neighbors about five to six days ago. “It appears that he hanged himself five to six days back and died,” Baba said.