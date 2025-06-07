Filmmaker Manish Gupta Booked for Allegedly Stabbing Driver With Kitchen Knife in Versova Over Salary Row

Filmmaker Manish Gupta has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly stabbing his long-time driver, Rajibul Islam Lashkar, during a heated argument over unpaid salary. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night at Gupta’s residence in Sagar Sanjog building, Versova.

According to police officials from Versova Police Station, the altercation escalated when Gupta allegedly attacked his driver with a kitchen knife, causing injuries. The driver has since filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case under Sections 118(2), 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections pertain to assault, provocation with intent to breach peace, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

While no arrests have been made yet, the incident has drawn sharp criticism. Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, representing the driver, has called for Gupta’s immediate arrest, citing the severity and violent nature of the assault.