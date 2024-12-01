Filmmaker Prakash Jha meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami to discuss state film policy

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 : National Film Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha on Sunday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's camp office.

During the meeting, they held a detailed discussion on the state's film policy and new possibilities for film production in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the actor on Friday, attended the inauguration of the Crime Literature Festival in Dehradun. Speaking with media, Prakash Jha expressed happiness on attending the festival and shared, "This festival will help audience understand the crime genre in a better way. I am extremely happy to be here...I would like to thank the organisers for inviting me."

Recently, Prakash Jha also attended the 55th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for the screening of his film 'Amar Aaj Marega'.

In a conversation with ANI, he talked about the film and how the story is relatable, "The story of 'Amar' is a forever story. We all go through that at some point of time in our life when we feel that enough is enough and we have lived our life and we take a call on that."

On talking about Rajat K's quirky story, Jha added, "So the way he had written it, the way he had treated it, there are layers of it, like how the others feel. So in a very dark, humorous way it was written and I felt that in a film it's a good opportunity to try and find that character."

The Rajat K directorial venture premiered at the IFFI Goa here on November 24."I felt that he has made a very valid film and It will connect with people. People will understand it. And also, it's a very competent film," said the ace filmmaker about the film.The multiple National Award-winning director has acclaimed films like 'Damul', 'Mrityudand', 'Gangaajal', 'Apaharan', and 'Raajneeti' among others. Prakash Jha has revealed his plans to develop the third installment of the 'Gangaajal' franchise.

Jha is also working on a sequel to the political drama 'Raajneeti'.

"Work is going on. There are political changes. What changes have occurred in past ten years. Political changes have been made, improvements have been made, new stories have been made. So, work is going on but right now I am consumed with 'Janadesh'."

