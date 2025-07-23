Filmmaker Punit Malhotra says it’s a ‘privilege’ to witness Amitabh Bachchan’s presence at work

Mumbai, July 23 The ‘Student of the Year 2’ director Punit Malhotra took to social media to pen an appreciation post for megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared an image featuring them, along with a heartfelt note in which he said that witnessing Big B’s magic—his voice and his presence—is truly a privilege. In his post, Punit expressed deep admiration for Amitabh, writing that his dedication humbles everyone who watches. He thanked the legendary actor for his grace, brilliance, and the unforgettable experience of working with him.

The filmmaker wrote, “There are moments in life you hold close forever. Working with Mr. Bachchan will always be one of mine. :) To stand behind the camera and witness his magic, his voice, his eyes, his presence, is truly a privilege. His presence elevates everything around him. His dedication humbles everyone who watches. Thank you, Sir, for the grace, the brilliance, and the unforgettable experience. @amitabhbachchan.”

In the image, the ‘Sholay’ actor is seen striking a goofy pose with his arm wrapped around Punit’s neck, while the director smiles for the camera. Notably, Punit’s close friend and director Farah Khan took to the comments section to react. She wrote, “He’s too good.” Designer Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, Punit Malhotra began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director by gaining experience on several major projects, including Karan Johar’s “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” Hansal Mehta’s “Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?,” Nikhil Advani’s ”Kal Ho Naa Ho,” Amol Palekar’s “Paheli,” and Tarun Mansukhani’s “Dostana.” He made his directorial debut in 2010 with “I Hate Luv Storys,” a film he also penned.

His second directorial venture, “Gori Tere Pyaar Mein,” was backed by Dharma Productions and brought together Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan—marking their reunion after “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.” In 2019, Punit helmed “Student of the Year 2,” which starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday.

Beyond his film work, Punit hails from a family with strong ties to the industry. His first cousins include directors Suneel and Dharmesh Darshan, while filmmaker David Dhawan is his father’s first cousin. Designer Manish Malhotra, who styled his debut film, is also part of his extended family.

