Filmmaker Rohit Shetty injured during Indian Police Force shoot in Hyderabad

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty sustained minor injury on his fingers while working on an action sequence for his upcoming series Indian Police Force, his spokesperson said.

The director sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts. He was admitted at Kamineni Hospitals where doctors performed minor surgery on him. He was later discharged from the hospital and resumed shooting on the set.

Talking about the web series ‘Indian Police Force’ stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles and will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

