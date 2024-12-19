Filmmaker Taika Waititi to receive Norman Lear Achievement Award at 36th Producer's Guild Awards

Washington [USA], December 19 : The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced that actor and director Taika Waititi will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award at the upcoming 36th Producers Guild of America Awards.

The Oscar and Grammy Award-winning Waititi will be honoured at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 8, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker is known for directing films including 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Thor: Love And Thunder', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Boy', 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' and others.

Past honourees of the prize named for the late legend include Lear, Mindy Kaling, Greg Berlanti, Marta Kauffman, Amy Sherman-Palladio, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abram, Lorne Michaels, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Gail Berman, Aaron Spelling and David E. Kelley.

The director and actor Taika Waititi is known to imbed witty humour in his films while exploring the culture showcased in the film.

On receiving this honour, Waititi said, "To be included alongside legends and so many I look up to, like the great Norman Lear himself, is truly humbling. My work as a producer has always been about telling stories that reflect the world as it is messy, diverse and full of humanity. I'm lucky to work with an amazing team of people who help bring these stories to life, and I'm grateful to be able to give a voice to storytellers who deserve to be heard. This award is for all of us thank you for recognizing the importance of storytelling that connects us." as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

