Filmmaker Umer Nisar aims to revive Kashmir's cinema industry with short film 'Tasrufdar: Gins of Kashmir' post Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 : Assistant Director Umer Nisar shared his intent to revive the film industry in Kashmir following the terror attack in Pahalgam, a prominent tourist destination, through his short film 'Tasrufdar: Gins of Kashmir'.

While talking to ANI, Umer Nisar called his upcoming short film, 'Tasrufdar,' an "effort" to revive the local cinema in Kashmir. He also highlighted the need for Kashmiri filmmakers to "step forward" and produce content for the boom of the film industry in Kashmir after the tragic terror attack in the union territory.

"Whenever we talk about the industry, the most important thing is that we want to bring all the makers here they all have to contribute something meaningful... So we came up with the concept of Tasrufdar: Gins of Kashmir, a short film. Overall, this effort is to revive cinema here, and all the local makers have come forward. We tell our stories. If we don't initiate something here post-Pahalgam attack or even otherwise then why would any filmmaker from outside come here? So I think it's very important that the makers from this place step forward and tell their stories," said Umer Nishar.

Tourism in the region reportedly witnessed a dip following the terror attack. However, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration would be able to achieve its pre-Pahalgam status of tourism by December.

"Wapas acche din lautenge...The way tourism has recovered in J&K in the last 1.5 months, we will be able to achieve pre-Pahalgam status by December", Shekhawat toldon Thursday.

In May 2025, following a terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, India launched Operation SINDOOR, executing precise retaliatory strikes against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian military, acting on accurate intelligence, relied on drone strikes, loitering munitions, and layered air defence to neutralise key threats without crossing international boundaries.

When Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on 7-8 May against multiple Indian cities and bases, these were swiftly intercepted, showcasing the effectiveness of India's net-centric warfare systems and integrated counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) grid.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's firm policy on cross-border terrorism and its approach towards Pakistan. He underlined that national security is non-negotiable and outlined clear red lines regarding dialogue, deterrence, and defence.

He said that any terrorist attack on India will be met with a fitting and decisive response, regardless of where the perpetrators operate from and India will not be deterred by nuclear threats and will continue to carry out precise strikes against terrorist hideouts.

